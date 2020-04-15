Woman arrested in Maryland Street stabbing

Staff Report

A Morgan City woman was jailed and accused of stabbing someone with a kitchen knife, Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Katherine Richardson, 65, Maryland Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. Saturday on charges of aggravated battery and resisting an officer.

Officers were called to a Maryland Street address for a disturbance. They learned from the victim that they were stabbed in the back and arm with a kitchen knife by Richardson.

When officers attempted to arrest Richardson, she began pulling away from arresting officers. She was eventually handcuffed and placed under arrest. She was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration. The victim received minor injuries.

Blair also reported these arrests:

—Bailey Jayne Carpenter, 21, Oriole Circle, Alexandria, was arrested at 7:12 p.m. Monday on charge of first-offense marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers conducting a crash investigation at the intersection of Seventh and Brashear came into contact with Carpenter. Carpenter was identified as one of the drivers of the vehicle in the crash.

She was found in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Wayne Michael Escort, 31, Mallard Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:31 p.m. Thursday on charges of simple assault, remaining after forbidden and resisting an officer.

Officers were called to a Wren Street address for a disturbance. They came into contact with Escort. Officers learned Escort had been previously barred from the residence and assaulted an individual.

When officers attempted to arrest Escort, he began pulling away from officers. Escort was eventually handcuffed and placed under arrest. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Gilbert Harrison, 33, Egle Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 6:48 p.m. Saturday on charges of domestic abuse battery-felony and remaining after forbidden.

Officers were called to an Apple Street address about a person trespassing. They came into contact with Harrison, who was previously barred from the property. Officers learned Harrison had committed a felony domestic abuse battery on the victim while at the residence.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Gerald Jones Jr., 19, Keith Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:13 p.m. Saturday on charges of careless operation, hit and run, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and violation of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance law-drug free zone.

Officers were called to Brashear Avenue for a hit and run vehicle investigation. During the investigation, officers learned Jones was the driver of the vehicle that had fled the scene. Investigators were able to locate Jones on Keith Street along with the vehicle involved in the hit and run.

While speaking to Jones, investigators observed damage to Jones’s vehicle consistent with being involved in the hit and run crash on Brashear. Investigators also observed a quarter pound of suspected marijuana on the front seat of the vehicle. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Ben Patrick Kelone, 27, Offshore Drive, New Iberia, was arrested at 6:24 p.m. Monday on a charge of speeding over 25 mph. Kelone was released on a summons to appear June 27.

—Theresa A. Guillory, 42, Baileys Lane, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:36 p.m. Monday on a charge of domestic abuse child endangerment law. Guillory was released on a $3,500 bond.

—Adam Joseph Guillory, 36, Elaine Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:36 p.m. Monday on a charge of domestic abuse child endangerment law. Guillory was released on a $3,500 bond.

Juvenile male, 15, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of curfew violation-juvenile. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.