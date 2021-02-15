Article Image Alt Text

Ice collected on greenery on Front Street lining the floodwall.

Ice accumulated on seats at the Lawrence Park swing set.

Frost is sprinkled a slide at Lawrence Park while ice sickles hang on another piece of the playground equipment.

Steve Faulk, a truck driver with United Vision Logistics, cleans salt from his 18-wheeler after arriving home in Morgan City following a delivery from Texas to Mississippi. Salt is used to deice roads.

Mally Mae, a Border collie mix, returns a ball thrown by her owner, Murphy Schreckengost of Warren, Pennsylvania at Lake End Park. Schreckengost and his wife, Sara, are staying at the park for a few days.

Ice sickles hang from a sign advertising menu items, including cold treats, at Snacks Galore.

An abandon fishing pole is frozen to a picnic table at the city’s Joseph H. Webster Fisherman’s Wharf.

A plant is protected from the bitter cold at a Bayou Estates residence in Stephensville.

Ice sickles hang from service lines at Front and Greenwood streets.

A vehicle passes the closed on-ramp to U.S. 90 at its juncture with La. 182 and La. 70. Part of the roadway remained closed Monday evening due to the winter weather.

Winter weather leaves its mark in Morgan City area

Mon, 02/15/2021 - 7:34pm

Freezing temperatures and rain left the area covered with ice sickles and patches of frost Monday. Below are scenes from the Morgan City area captured by The Daily Review's Geoff Stoute.

