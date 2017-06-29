Winners at VFW convention

Thu, 06/29/2017 - 11:31am Anonymous

Submitted Photos
Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4222 attended the 86th State Convention in Alexandria. The post was awarded first place in the Division One Buddy Poppy Contest. Shown from left above are Ken Hebert, adjutant; Sherman Whiting, quartermaster; Ray Rutledge, commander; Kenneth Lodrigue, holding the first-place plaque, senior vice; Bobby Boudreaux; and Junior Vice Henry Bernadou. The post also won second place in Division Two for its USN Buddy Poppy Display.

