Wind advisory, minor flood advisory in effect until 11 a.m. Sunday

A wind advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. Sunday for St. Mary, lower St. Martin, Iberia and Vermilion parishes, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong south winds will continue over southern Louisiana south of I-10 through this morning. Sustained winds of 20 to 25

mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph should be expected.

A coastal flood advisory will also be in effect until 11 a.m. Sunday. A cold front will through the area Sunday morning. This combined with high tides will result in the possibility of continued minor coastal flooding. Tides will be running 1.5 to 2 feet above normal.