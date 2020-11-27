William Tycer named Central Catholic Elementary Student of the Year

William Gregory Tycer has been named Central Catholic Elementary School’s 2021 Student of the Year. The Students of the Year Awards program recognizes outstanding students who have demonstrated excellent academic achievement, leadership ability, and citizenship. The program is sponsored by the Louisiana Superintendent of Education through the State Department of Education and the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. William will go on to compete at the regional level.

William is a fifth grader in Mrs. Domingue & Mrs. Templet’s class at Central Catholic. He lives in Morgan City and is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Tycer. He is an only child, but has three fur siblings. William says, “He will be a fifth generation Central Catholic Elementary Alum at the end of this school year.”

He also writes, “I have attended Catholic school since Pre-K3. I am an altar server at Holy Cross Church and attend Masses there every weekend.” William was inducted into the Junior Beta Club last month and elected the club’s President. He participates in many service projects. Some of them include: Box of Joy and Soldier’s Angels and the ARK Club. His interests include playing baseball and football. He plays on a travel baseball team in Schriever called the Louisiana Baseball Academy-Naturals. He also plays junior high football for Central Catholic. While he is a committed athlete, his priority will always be his faith and family.

William enjoys reading. He believes his love for reading has helped him be a better student and maintain a 4.0 GPA since First Grade. His love for animals is a big part of his life. He says, “Caring for animals will be an opportunity to make a difference and be able to engage in something that I truly love. Who knows, I may even continue my education and go to Veterinary School, possibly at Louisiana State University.”