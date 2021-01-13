Wildlife agents play role in drug, stolen property arrests

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Staff Report

A state wildlife agent’s inquiry into possible hunting violations led to three arrests, including one for drug possession and two for possession of stolen property, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Brendan Scott Charlet, 19, Grand Coupe Lane, Pierre Part, was arrested Thursday on charges of possession of hydrocodone (felony), marijuana (first offense), cocaine (felony), Xanax (felony), psilocybin (felony), and oxycodone; three counts of prohibited acts; two counts of legend drug imprint; two counts of felony possession of stolen firearms; illegal possession of firearms in the presence of controlled dangerous substances; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Alyssa Maray Jarreaux, 21, Cedar Street. Gonzales, was arrested Thursday on a charge of resisting an officer.

—Kade Leo Penn, 21, West Sycamore Street, Gonzales, was arrested Thursday on charges of hunting big game without a license, hunting without a license, failure to abide by commission rules and illegal possession of stolen things.

During recent days, wildlife agents had occasion to make contact with Charlet and Penn concerning alleged hunting violations in the Pierre Part area.

During the interview process, agents established that illegal drug activity was being conducted.

Wildlife agents contacted the Sheriff’s Office and at some point, narcotics agents met with wildlife agents.

Based on all information available, agents established that probable cause existed and obtained a search warrant for the property in question.

During the search process, agents recovered numerous controlled dangerous substances, stolen firearms, other firearms, a large amount of U.S. currency, assorted paraphernalia and a currency counter.

The search warrant and arrests were executed on Thursday.

At the conclusion of the investigation, agents arrested Charlet, Jarreaux and Penn.

Charlet’s bond was set at $210,000.

Penn’s bond was set at $25,000.

Jarreaux was released on a $5,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

—Gerald K. Hood, 60, La. 401, Napoleonville, was arrested Sunday on two felony counts of domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Deputies were called to a Napoleonville address in reference to a disturbance.

At some point, the victims were able to leave the residence, at which time deputies were able to locate and interview them.

Deputies determined that Hood was at the family home and was extremely intoxicated. Hood was angry and at some point, assaulted two family members with a knife.

Deputies located Hood at the home and arrested him.

Hood was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and remains incarcerated with bond set at $100,000.

—Ronald Stanley Billiot, 38, was arrested Monday on charges of possession of marijuana (third offense, felony), obstruction of justice, headlamps required and failure to drive on the right side of the roadway.

The felony charges arising from a Dec. 17 traffic stop.

On that day, a deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on U.S.90 and initiated a stop of that vehicle.

The deputy identified the driver as Billiot and proceeded to interview him.

During that process, the deputy noted a pungent odor of suspected marijuana. The deputy conducted a pat down search of Billiot then conducted a vehicle search.

Subsequent to the original search, a quantity of marijuana was recovered, which was attributed to Billiot. Due to circumstances, Billiot was released. Following additional investigation warrants were obtained for Billiot’s arrest.

On Monday, Billiot turned himself in and was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

He was released after posting a $6,000 commercial bond.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Paige L. Bonvillain, 30, Lockport, was arrested at 9:28 p.m. Monday on charges of no license plates and no insurance. Bonvillain was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Trevion Jackson, 18, Four Corners, was arrested by the Narcotics Section at 2:46 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and transactions involving drug proceeds.

No bail has been set.

—Lakeisha Charles, 43, Jeanerette, was arrested at 2:46 a.m. Tuesday on charges of tail lamp required, no insurance and possession of marijuana. Charles was released on a summons to appear April 27.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Brandon Delozier, 33, Gibson, was arrested at 3:21 p.m. Monday on warrants for failure to appear on the charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and headlights required, and a charge of criminal damage to property.

Delozier turned himself in on warrants for arrest at the Morgan City Police Department. Delozier was booked into the Morgan City Police Department Jail.

—Phillip Aucoin, 50, Berwick, was arrested at 2:21 a.m. Tuesday on warrants for failure to appear to pay probation fees and failure to appear to pay fine for possession of marijuana, and on a warrant for failure to appear for arraignment in 16th Judicial District Court.

Aucoin was stopped by officers who checked warrants and found Aucoin to have warrants from City Court of Morgan City and 16th JDC. Aucoin was placed under arrest and booked into the Morgan City Police Department Jail.

Franklin

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported these arrests:

—Avrine Henry, 40, Talbot Street, Franklin, while incarcerated at the Franklin Police Department, was arrested at 10:56 a.m. Monday on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charges of possession of hydrocodone and possession of marijuana.

Henry was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of this press release.

