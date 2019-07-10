Where to find sandbags

Sand and sandbags became available Wednesday at the St. Mary Parish barn at La. 182 and Little Pines Lane in Bayou Vista next to the water tower and at the barn by the Hanson Canal on La. 182 in Garden City. Residents should bring their own shovels.

The city of Morgan City has placed two piles of sand under the U.S. 90 bridge on David Drive in Morgan City. This sand is for public use and is not bagged.

Any citizen wishing to obtain a small amount of sand bags may go to that location and fill the amount they need. Remember to bring a shovel.

Berwick has also placed sand near Town Hall under the overpass for use in sandbags.

In Patterson, sand for sandbags is available on Taft Street near the water plant and across the railroad tracks near the fire station.