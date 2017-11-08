Wheelhouse for Nov. 8

AMERICAN LEGION

Post 242 in Patterson will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13. All members or veterans are encouraged to attend.

MEN’S DAY

Celebration at New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City. Annual men’s day service 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19. Guest minister the Rev. Raymond Allen of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Port Allen. Public invited.

AARP DANCE

The AARP Saturday Dance will be from 7-11 p.m. Nov. 25 at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, 4014 Chennault St., Morgan City. Music by “Pot 2 La.” Advance tickets $8; at door, $12. For info, 985-384-2277.