Wheelhouse for Nov. 30

FOOD NET

Food For Families Food Drive 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, at Whitney Bank, 1100 Brashear Ave., Morgan City. Benefits St. Mary Outreach. Donations of non-perishable food items, personal hygiene and household items and baby items accepted. Donors asked to check expiration dates.

SENIOR MEAL

St. Mary Community Action Agency and St. Mary Parish Council Christmas senior meal is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, Chennault Street, Morgan City. Door prizes and 10 a.m. bingo. For info, Carla Dartez or Ruth Naverre at 985-384-7446.

SENIORS

Activities available for senior citizens at St. Mary Council on Aging Senior Centers in Morgan City, 985-384-3324 and Patterson, 985-395-4800. Call for info on activities.