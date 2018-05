Wheelhouse for May 30

VACATION BIBLE

School at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, 6-8 p.m. June 4-8. Ages 3 through adult welcome. For info call 985-519-4745.

VACATION BIBLE

School at New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, 5-7:30 p.m. June 4-8. Ages 4 through high school welcome. Theme: “God Squad; Special Agents in Action.”

VACATION BIBLE

School at New Salem Baptist Church, 1412 Cherry St., Patterson, 5:30-7 p.m. June 11-15. Ages 4 through adult welcome.

MCHS CLASS OF ’88

Morgan City High School Class of 1988 30-year reunion is 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 21, at Amelia Community Center. Cost: $20, single; $35, couple, deadline July 6. For ticket info contact Lisa, 985-395-9375 or search for MCHS Class of 1988 on Facebook.