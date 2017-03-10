Wheelhouse for March 10

Reunion meeting

For Sumpter Williams Colored High School set 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Walmsley United Methodist Church hall, Morgan City. For info call Emile, 619-277-1946.

Catfish dinner

Sold by Prince Hall Lodge 116 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, under U.S. 90 Bridge at Sixth Street, Berwick. Menu: fried catfish, white beans, green salad and drink. Cost $7. Also selling cracklins. For info call 985-519-1007 or 985-255-6002.

Scholarships

St. Mary AARP offering two $1,000 scholarships to St. Mary Parish graduating seniors. Parent, grandparent, great-grandparent or guardian must be a member of AARP Chapter 4435. Applications available at St. Mary Parish high schools or AARP office, 2014 Chennault St., Morgan City. Application deadline is April 15.