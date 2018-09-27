Wheel House for Sept. 27

Thu, 09/27/2018 - 10:51am

PRAYER BRUNCH
Mt. Era Baptist Church, 406 Lawrence St., Morgan City, has moved its annual free Prayer Brunch to 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20. Speaker is Gina Thomas, Pilgrim Grove Baptist Church, Morgan City.

PREVENTION
Spirit of Freedom Ministries holds a crisis prevention class for chemically dependent and their families at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday at Berwick United Pentecostal Church, 3067 Sixth St. Fee: $30, covers materials. For info call 800-535-6011.

