Wheel House for Sept. 25

TEEN DANCE

Community Fall Dance for students grades 6-8 from 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at Berwick Civic Complex. Student ID required. Cost $5. Door prizes, concessions, photo booth. No back packs, bags or hoodies allowed.

PATTERSON

The third annual Main Street Festival and Historic Walking Tour is Oct. 13 at Morey Park, Main Street, Patterson. Includes 8 a.m. Mt. Pisgah 5K run/walk; 9:45 a.m. prayer in the park; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. walking tours and Capt. Caviar boat tours ($10 each), and art show; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. silent auction and kids korner; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., hero bungee jump; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. cochon cook-off; 2 p.m. introduction of Babe Ruth World Series Champs softball players; and live music noon to 4 p.m. Gone Pecans and 4-7 p.m. Déjà vu. Proceeds benefit Morey Park.

CHRISTMAS CHILD

Donations accepted for Operation Christmas Child, a ministry which provides shoebox-filled gifts to less fortunate children in other parts of the world. Monetary gifts, smaller than shoebox-sized children’s gifts or completely gift-filled shoeboxes can be dropped off at First Baptist Church, 1915 Victor II Blvd., Morgan City through Nov. 19. For info call 985-384-5920.

MUSICAL

Good Hope Baptist Church, 908 Washington St., Patterson, hosting a musical appreciation service at 6 p.m. Nov. 3 for its musicians Priscilla Smith, Michael Reese and Mark Jones. Soloists, church choirs, dance teams and public welcome.

MASS CHOIR

Anniversary celebration at Good Hope Baptist Church, 908 Washington St., Patterson, on Nov. 3. Guest speaker the Rev. Jerry Hebert, Baldwin Revival Center. Public invited.