Wheel House for Sept. 23

Mon, 09/23/2019 - 1:01pm

SUMMER SALE
At Sacred Heart Thrift Store, corner of Second Street and South Railroad, Morgan City from 8:30-11 a.m.Wednesday-Thursday, Sept. 25-26. Stuff a tall kitchen bag for $1. Store close for two weeks following the sale for cleaning and restocking.

ALZHEIMER’S
Care Giver Support Group meets the third Wednesday each month from 1-2 p.m. at Maison Jardin, 516 Roderick St., Morgan City. Public welcome. For info call Keith Weisheit, 985-209-8878.

