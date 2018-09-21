Wheel House for Sept. 21

SOUP KITCHEN

At Bayou Vista Community Fellowship Church, 1523 Anthony St., from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25. Includes Clothing Closet with free clothes. Those in need invited.

COMMODITIES

Distributed by St. Mary Community Action Agency and Food for Families Program Friday, Sept. 28. Distribution on first come, first serve basis. An authorized representative may pick up commodities for those unable. Sites and times: Berwick Civic Complex, 7-10 a.m., applications taken on site; and Amelia Recreational Center, 8:30 a.m. to noon, applications taken prior or after distribution. For info call 337-828-5703/5705.

MARINE BAND

Marine Corps New Orleans Band presenting a free Toys for Tots concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. A donation of a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots appreciated.

CANCER TESTS

Free breast and colorectal cancer screenings (must be at least a year between screenings) from 9-11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22 at Walmart, 973 U.S. 90 East, Bayou Vista. Appointment required for breast cancer screening. Call 888-616-4687 or online visit marybird.org/tgmc.