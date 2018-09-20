Wheel House for Sept. 20

PRAYER RALLY

East St. Mary Ministerial Alliance and Insight hosting “See You at the Pole” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. The prayer rally is to support local first responders and law enforcement.

UNITY PRAYER

Area pastors host Community/Unity Prayer Service at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Sept. 25 meeting at Miracle Revival Center, 1200 Saturn Road, Bayou Vista. Public invited.

CAMP MEETINGS

Hosted by Living in the Light Ministries’ Women of Light on first Friday of each month. Oct. 5 meeting at 7 p.m. Guest speakers from various churches. Casual attire. Public invited.

POKER RUN

Marine Corps League, St. Mary Detachment 18th annual Motorcycle Poker Run 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at Daiquiri & Company, 7550 La. 182 East, Morgan City. Pre-registration deadline 5 p.m. Oct. 15. Entry: $20, bike; $15, rider; and unwrapped new toy to bring to event. Pre-registration includes T-shirt. Walk-in registration 7-9 a.m. Oct. 20. Complimentary café au lait and beignets. Prizes: $200, first; $100, second; $75, third; $25, worst hand. Must be 18 or older to win. For entry form call Bill Goessl, 985-384-3446 or 985-385-3705. Event includes live music beginning at 1 p.m. and barbecue dinners.

TOYS FOR TOTS

Barbecue dinner fundraiser is 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20. Cost $8. For tickets call Bill Goessl, 985-384-3446 or 985-385-3705.

TOYS FOR TOTS

Marine Corps League, St. Mary Detachment third annual Toys for Tots Golf Tournament is 8 a.m. Oct. 27 at St. Mary Golf & Country Club. Format: 18-hole three-man scramble. Extras include: $10K hole-in-one on No. 5; play-up hole on No. 4 ($20 per team); unlimited mulligans $5 per or donations of new unwrapped toys/one toy per two mulligans. Entry fee: $300 per team, includes food and drinks on course. For entry call Elmer Galloway, 985-759-4304 or Bill Goessl, 985-372-8880.

TOYS SPONSORS

Marine Corps League, St. Mary Detachment Toys for Tots Golf Tournament set Oct. 27 needs sponsors. Per hole cost $100. Deadline Oct. 24. Call Elmer Galloway, 985-759-4304 or Bill Goessl, 985-372-8880.

WATSON CHOIR

The 25th anniversary of Lenel Watson Memorial Choir is 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28. Speaker the Rev. De’Andre J. Cross Sr., St. John Baptist Church, New Iberia.