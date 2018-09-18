Wheel House for Sept. 18

CONCERT

Louisiana Baptist Singing Men in concert at Bayou Vista Baptist Church, Field Road, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20. No admission fee, love offering taken.

YARD SALE

Benefitting Alzhei-mer’s set 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Patterson Healthcare Center, 910 Lia St. Donations also accepted for the sale through Friday, Sept. 21. Call Alexis McIntyre, 985-518-2183.

LIFE CHAIN

For “Respecting Life Sunday” is 2-3 p.m. Oct. 7 at the intersection of U.S. 90 and Wise Street, Patterson. There will be silent prayer and more.