Wheel House for Sept. 15

COMMODITIES

Distributed by St. Mary Community Action Agency and Food for Families on Friday, Sept. 22. Offered on a first come, first serve basis. Send an authorized representative to pick up commodities if unable to attend. Locations and times: Berwick Civic Complex, 7-10 a.m.; Amelia Recreational Center, 8:30 a.m. to noon. For info on eligibility call 337-828-5703 or 337-828-5705.

MT. PILGRIM

Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, pre-anniversary prayer breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. Public invited.