Wheel House for Sept. 14

COUNCIL ON AGING

St. Mary Council on Aging’s “Treasures Under the Oaks,” 304 Iberia St., Franklin, has practical, whimsical, modern and vintage items for sale. Hours and days: 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 16, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 20.

FOOD FESTIVAL

Krewe of Adonis Food Festival 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, Morgan City riverfront. Features food booths, live music and craft booths. Entry fee: $10, advance ticket; $15, day of; $15 per ice chest brought in. Admission includes tasting at all food booths. Soft drinks and water sold. For tickets or info call Dean Adams, 985-518-5222.

CANCER CHECK

Free prostate, oral and colorectal cancer screenings 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 30, at Skinner’s Barbershop, 1001 Railroad Ave., Patterson. Must not have been screened in the last 12 months. For an appointment or info call Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 888-616-4687.

LIGHTHOUSE FEST

The Lighthouse Festival, Berwick riverfront, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 7 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8. Includes history of seafood industry in Berwick (10 a.m. Oct. 7), arts and crafts booths, food/drink booths, children’s activities, and The Little Zoo on Wheels and Cypress Corvette Club Car Show (both Oct. 8). No pets, ice chests or glass bottles. Free admission.

5K FUND RUN/WALK

Mt. Pisgah 5K Fund Run/Walk 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Patterson High School. Entry fees: $15, no T-shirt; $25, with T-shirt (deadline Oct. 14 entry); $30, race day (no T-shirt guarantee). Prizes: first overall male and female, and first male/female in various age groups. Registration at 7 a.m. For info or entry blanks, call Johnny Olivier, 337-441-2964 or Travis Darnell, 985-992-0840.