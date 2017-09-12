Wheel House for Sept. 12

BJHS FUNDRAISER

Berwick Junior High band hosting a Mattress Fundraiser 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the BJHS gym. All sizes of Beautyrest mattresses available.

CHRISTMAS CHILD

First Baptist Church, 1915 Victor II Blvd., Morgan City, holding its Operation Christmas Child Kickoff at noon Wednesday, Sept. 27. Public invited to hear testimony from a shoe box recipient.

MCHS CLASS OF ’62

A 55-year reunion for Morgan City High School Class of 1962 is Oct. 13-15. For details and to RSVP call 985-714-0919.