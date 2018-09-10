Wheel House for Sept. 10

SACRED HEART

Thrift Store, corner of Second and South Railroad, Morgan City, has end of season sale with all clothing items, shoes and purses 25 cents, and jewelry half priced. Hours 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 12, 13, 19 and 20.

WOMEN’S DAY

Service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City. Speaker Patsy Powell, Mt. Era Baptist Church, Morgan City. Public welcome.

FREE MOVIE

“I Can Only Imagine,” Sunday, Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1915 Victor II Blvd. in Morgan City.