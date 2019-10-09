Article Image Alt Text

Wheel House for Oct. 9

Wed, 10/09/2019 - 1:04pm

DAY OF PRAYER
Good Hope Baptist Church, Patterson, celebrating the annual World Day of Prayer at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, with a skit titled, “Love One Another.” Public invited.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019