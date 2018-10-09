Wheel House for Oct. 9

AGU SHOW

Artists Guild Unlimited Everett Street Gallery, 201 Everett St., Morgan City, hosting Colleen Shannon of New Orleans for its “Welcome Back Home” series artist. Show-opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Oct. 18. Show Oct. 18 to Nov. 28. Gallery hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

SACRED HEART

Thrift Store, corner of Second and South Railroad, Morgan City, closed until Oct. 18 for cleaning and restocking. Store hours 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Will reopen with fall and winter clothes and shoes.

FALL FASHION

Second Missionary Baptist Church presents “Walking in the Light Fall Fashion Gala” at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at Siracusaville Recreation Center, 1110 Grace St. Admission: $15, advance; $20, at door. Door prizes and refreshments. For tickets or info call Vickie Madise, 985-255-6294 or Jessie Miller, 985-312-2419.