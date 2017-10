Wheel House for Oct. 9

SENIOR DINNERS

Sponsored by St. Mary Parish Council and St. Mary Community Action Agency 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, Chennault Street, Morgan City. Door prizes given and bingo at 10 a.m. For info call Carla Dartez or Ruth Naverre, 985-384-7446.

PINK SERVICE

Walmsley United Methodist Church, 608 Freret St., Morgan City, holding a Worship in Pink Service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, in observance of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Cancer survivors (not just breast cancer) invited. Door prizes and refreshments. Public invited.