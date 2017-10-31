Wheel House for Oct. 31
OCTOBERFEST
For children and adults 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City. For info call 985-384-6800.
RUMMAGE SALE
At Patterson United Methodist Church, 1204 Main St., 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 4. Includes clothes, shoes, household items, linens, books, toys and more.
RUMMAGE SALE
At First United Methodist Church, 109 Gilmore Drive, Berwick, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 4.
VETERANS PARDE
Originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 4, in Patterson is canceled due to lack of participation and time to coordinate the event.
WOMEN MISSION
Ministry of New Salem Baptist Church, 1412 Cherry St., Patterson, meeting 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. Speaker Minister Viola Trim, New Mt. Esther Baptist Church.
MORNING GLORY
Ministries holding a 17th-year pastoral appreciation service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5. Guest speaker Pastor Jules Anderson.