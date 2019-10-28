Wheel House for Oct. 28

OCTOBER FEST

At Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Children ages 2-13 welcomed. For info call 985-384-6800.

FAMILY FUN

Festival at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1011 First St., Patterson, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Features food, music, fun jumps, slides, dunking booth, cake walk, 50/50 raffle, cemetery and church tours, silent auction and free games and activities for children. Music by Gone Pecans with Jeff Cardinale from 1-3 p.m.

BETHLEHEM

Church of God in Christ, 401 Martin Luther King Ave., Patterson, celebrating Pastor Clifton C. Tate Sr.’s anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Guest speaker Superintendent Donald Lanceslin Sr., Hines Memorial Temple Church of God in Christ. Public invited.

BHS PLAY

Berwick High School Drama Club presents “The Trial of the Wicked Witch,” a fresh, sassy take on fairy tales and turns them on their heads, at the Berwick Civic Complex Nov. 15, 7 p.m. and Nov. 16, 1 p.m. Tickets: $5, early bird and children 12 and under, and $8 at the door.