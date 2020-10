BARBECUE MOVED

New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, holding a Barbecue Dinner Sale 11 a.m. until, Nov. 7 (moved from Oct. 31 due to possible bad weather). Menu: barbecued chicken, baked beans, cheese spaghetti, potato salad, bread and drink. Cost: $10. Pre-orders contact Barry Walker, 985-222-9328 or Timothy Mat-thews, 985-519-1007.