Wheel House for Oct. 27

HAUNTED HOUSE

Siren’s Carnival 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, for ages 15 or older, at 8001 Suite C, La. 182, Morgan City. Admission is: canned goods for St. Mary Outreach, or dog or cat food for St. Mary Animal Activists, or feminine hygiene product for Claire House.

HALLOWEEN

United Blood Services, 1234 David Drive, Suite 102, Morgan City, Halloween Party “We ‘Vant’ Your Blood!” 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31. All donors receive a Halloween donor T-shirt, candy-filled glow-in-the-dark cup, Halloween cookies (while supplies last) and entry chance for $200 Walmart gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.bloodhero.com or call 887-827-4376.