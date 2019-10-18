Wheel House for Oct. 18

BERWICK

Housing Authority taking applications for all units from 8:15-11 a.m. and 1:15-3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, and Nov. 7, 14 and 21. Must bring birth certificates and Social Security cards for all members of the household, picture ID for all members over 18 and current proof of income. For info call 985-385-1546.

CONCERT

Community Concert Association presents Dan Miller, cowboy music, at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. A season subscription for the remaining four concerts for 2019-2020 is $45, adults, $10, students K-12. All tickets may be purchased at the door or online at www.morgancitylive.com. Single concert tickets are $25, adults and $5, students. St. Mary Council on Aging will provide free transportation to and from concerts for senior citizens 60 and over in St. Mary Parish. Call at least 24 hours prior to concert to arrange.