POWER OF PINK

Presentation by New Revelation Dance Ministry and The Pink Panthers at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21, Siracusa Recreation Building, 1110 Grace St., Siracusa Subdivision. Honorees Michael Broussard, Samuel Blair and Sonya Washington. Free and public invited.

ARISE WOMEN

Ministry bible study 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, Siracusa Recreation Building. Featuring works by Priscilla Shirer.