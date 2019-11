SENIOR CITIZENS

Thanksgiving dinner sponsored by St. Mary Community Action Agency and St. Mary Parish Government at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, Chennault Street, Morgan City, on Nov. 12 with fellowship, bingo and door prizes. Bingo begins at 10 a.m. For info call 337-828-5703.

THANKSGIVING

Dinner hosted by New Mt. Esther Baptist Church, 1211 James St., Morgan City, Sunday, Nov. 10. Public invited.