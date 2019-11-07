Wheel House for Nov. 7

NERF AND NACHOS

Presented by The Mission Church, 200 Stable Road, Patterson, for ages 5 and up from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. Free and public invited to bring “Nerf Blasters.”

VETERANS DAY

Celebration in Cypress Park at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium, 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11. All veterans and public invited. Sponsored by City of Morgan City and VFW Post 4222.

HALL OF VALOR

Exhibit to open at Berwick Heritage Museum (The Brown House) on Monday, Nov. 11, recognizing Berwick’s veterans. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

NUTRITION

Morgan City Public Library, 220 Everett St., hosting a Nutrition Awareness Program, “Apples on the Menu,” 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, presented by Jessica Randazzo, LSU AgCenter Area nutrition agent. Free and open to public. For info call 985-380-4646.

HOMEMADE CHILI

Sold by St. John Baptist Church, 508 Utah St., Berwick, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. Menu: 16-ounce chili with crackers and a drink. Cost $6.

ST. JOHN

Baptist Church, 508 Utah St., Berwick, hosting its annual Homecoming Program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Speaker the Rev. Aaron Cotton, Triumph Baptist Church, Gibson. Public invited.