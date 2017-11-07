Wheel House for Nov. 7

THANKSGIVING

Patterson Community Center hosting a free Thanksgiving Dinner at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, in the meeting room at Patterson Area Civic Center, Cotten Road. For transportation call 985-395-4422 by Wednesday, Nov. 8.

VETERANS DAY

Ceremony at Berwick Junior High 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10. Breakfast follows. Free for all veterans and their families.

THANKSGIVING

Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, free Thanksgiving Dinner for senior citizens is noon Thursday, Nov. 16. Dine-in only.

THANKSGIVING

Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church, 517 Federal Ave., Morgan City, free Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. Public invited. For info call 985-384-7984.

FREE JINGLE RACE

Tri-City Track Club’s Amazing Jingle Race is 10 a.m. Dec. 9, Front Street to Lawrence Park, Morgan City. This child/parent (adult) race requires the child and adult to work together in age appropriate physical and mental challenges to earn treat tokens in Lawrence Pak. Limit of 120 registrants. No race day registration. Participants asked to bring an item for donation: a small unwrapped new toy for Toys for Tots or two non-perishable food items for St. Mary Outreach. For info contact Race Director Dee Hymel, 985-518-6199 or email dhymel@cox-internet.com. Deadline to enter is Dec. 5.