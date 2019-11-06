Article Image Alt Text

Wheel House for Nov 6

Wed, 11/06/2019 - 11:09am

SENIOR CITIZEN
Free Thanksgiving meal at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Patterson Area Civic Center, 116 Cotten Road. Doors open at 10 a.m. Menu: herb-roasted turkey breast with gravy, cornbread stuffing, green beans, cinnamon-dusted butternut squash, and cushaw spice cupcake with cream cheese frosting. Sponsored by St. Mary Council on Aging in coordination with Second Harvest Food Bank and Peoples Health. To RSVP, call 337-907-6310. Limited space available, reservation is first-come, first-served.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019