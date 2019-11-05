Wheel House for Nov. 5

ARC OF ST. MARY/

Center of Hope annual general membership meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.

ST. ANDREW

Knights of Columbus Council 8371 members must turn in early registration forms and $25 deposits for Knights of Columbus January retreat at Tuesday, Nov. 5, meeting.

PILGRIM GROVE

Baptist Church celebrating its pastor’s, the Rev. Harold Henderson Sr., 25-year anniversary at 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. Public invited.

HOPE FLOATS

Boutique grand opening at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at 609 Main St., Franklin. Benefits Center of Hope.

THANKSGIVING

Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church, 517 Federal Ave., Morgan City, invites the public to its annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Dine-in only. For info call 985-384-7984.

RAFFLE

Center of Hope annual raffle tickets available with chance to win one of 21 prizes. Call 337-836-9445 for info.