Wheel House for Nov. 19

CHRISTMAS

Residents of Bernice Street, Morgan City, 35th annual “Christmas by Candlelight” is 5:30-9 p.m. on Dec. 12. Includes Santa (bring own camera), Cornerstone Ministries will do its puppet show, musical entertainment and snacks. Accepting donations of nonperishable food items and money for St. Mary Outreach. Train rides will cost one nonperishable food item. Viewing by walking or driving. Vehicle flow is one way, entering at Cottonwood Street and exiting on Redwood Street. No parking, bicycles, skateboards or riding toys allowed during Christmas by Candlelight.