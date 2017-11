Wheel House for Nov. 17

THANKSGIVING

New Mt. Esther Baptist Church, 1211 James St., Siracusa Subdivision, Thanks-giving service at 10 a.m. followed by dinner on Nov. 19. Community invited.

MORGAN CITY

Housing Authority applications for public housing accepted 8-11:30 a.m. and 1:15-3 pm. Thursday, Dec. 7 and 14. Section 8 is currently closed. Must bring picture ID for all adults 18 or older, birth certificate and Social Security card for everyone in household, and proof of all income.