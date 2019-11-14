Article Image Alt Text

Wheel House for Nov. 14

Thu, 11/14/2019 - 11:31am

FISH SANDWICHES
Sold by Men’s Ministry of New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Sandwich meal includes drink. Donation $6. Call Timothy Matthews, 985-519-1007.

MT. PILGRIM
Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, celebrating the Rev. C.F. Smith’s 55-year anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Guest speaker the Rev. Ezekiel Simmons. Public invited.

NEW SALEM
Baptist Church, 1412 Cherry St., Patterson, celebrating the Rev. Samuel Calhoun’s 24-year anniversary at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Guest speaker the Rev. Mark Lewis, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, New Iberia. Public invited.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019