Wheel House for Nov. 14

FISH SANDWICHES

Sold by Men’s Ministry of New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Sandwich meal includes drink. Donation $6. Call Timothy Matthews, 985-519-1007.

MT. PILGRIM

Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, celebrating the Rev. C.F. Smith’s 55-year anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Guest speaker the Rev. Ezekiel Simmons. Public invited.

NEW SALEM

Baptist Church, 1412 Cherry St., Patterson, celebrating the Rev. Samuel Calhoun’s 24-year anniversary at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Guest speaker the Rev. Mark Lewis, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, New Iberia. Public invited.