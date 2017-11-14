Wheel House for Nov. 14

ARC MEETING

Arc of St. Mary/Center of Hope annual general membership meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14.

BAZAAR

Patterson United Methodist Church, 1204 Main St., holding its Christmas Bazaar and Plate Lunch Fundraiser 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. Features Christmas decorations, homemade preserves, jams, jellies and baked goods. Lunch, $8, includes spaghetti and meatballs, coleslaw and bread.

MUSIC/WORSHIP

First Baptist Church, 1621 Main St., Patterson, Thanksgiving and worship through music and ministry of Broken Vessels 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 19. Refreshments and public invited.

THANKSGIVING

Hoodstock’s Thanksgiving Outreach searching for four families to be provided with Thanksgiving dinner (turkey, ham and sides). Nominate families at Hoodstock Facebook page through noon Nov. 18.

BLOOD DRIVE

For Liska Kemp of Morgan City who has leukemia and needs a stem cell transplant. Ochsner Bloodmobile at Rouses, 6403 La. 182, Morgan City, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24. All donors receive a Saints/blood bank T-shirt and entry for a chance to win Saints season tickets. Bring a photo ID to donate.