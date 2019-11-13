Wheel House for Nov. 13

LOSS OF SPOUSE

Support Group meeting 12:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, for catered Thanksgiving lunch at Atkinson Memorial Presbyterian Church hall, 212 Fourth St., Morgan City. Speaker Brent Bourgeois, Thibodaux Catholic Church. Group, for people who have lost a spouse due to death, meets third Friday each month. RSVP to Doylene Porter, 985-384-3277.

BERNICE STREET

Hosts its 29th Christmas by Candlelight from 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 (in case of rain moves to Dec. 21) with Santa Claus, Corner Stone Ministry puppet show, and musical entertainment. Refreshments available. Traffic enters at Cottonwood Street (Morgan City) and exits on Redwood Street. Walkers welcome, no bicycles or skateboards on sidewalks, and no parking on Bernice Street. Container available for donations of canned goods for St. Mary Outreach.

USHERS’ DAY

Celebration at Mt. Era Baptist Church, 406 Lawrence St., Morgan City, 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Public invited.