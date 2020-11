SENIOR MEAL

St. Mary Community Action Agency and St. Mary Parish Government sponsoring its free drive-thru Thanksgiving Senior Dinner from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, 1404 Chennault St., Morgan City. People 60 years and older eligible. There will be no inside mingling due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. For info call 337-828-5703.