Wheel House for Nov. 1

GUMBO COOK-OFF

Atchafalaya Bit & Bridle Club fourth annual Gumbo Cook-Off Saturday, Nov. 9, at the ABBC Arena, 1347 Youngs Road, Morgan City. Teams compete for best gumbo in town title. Prizes: cash prizes first-third, best potato salad and people’s choice. Public admission: $5 for all you can eat gumbo. ABBC also offers lead line pony rides, food, drinks and sweets. Opens to public at 11:45 a.m. Cook-off teams contact Danielle after 5 p.m. at 985-397-3842. ABBC is located at 1347 Youngs Rd. in Morgan City.

LOSS OF SPOUSE

Support Group lunch meeting 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Atkinson Memorial Presbyterian Church hall, 212 Fourth St., Morgan City. Anyone who has lost a spouse through death is welcome.

AARP DANCE

Is 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, 4014 Chennault St., Morgan City. Music by Tet Dur. Ticket, $10, at door. Non-members welcome. For info call 985-384-2277.