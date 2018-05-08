Wheel House for May 8

RABIES SHOTS

Given by Dr. Brooke Kaufmann, DVM, at Stephensville Park at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 19. Cost $5. Form will be available to fill out. Pets are to be properly controlled.

SUMMER FEEDING

St. Mary Community Action Agency Summer Food Service Program for children begins June 11. Meals are free. Breakfast, 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In addition to providing meals, there will be constructive activities for children to participate in, including arts and crafts, games, and theatrical performances. Sites include: Bayou Vista Community Center, 1333 Belleview St., Bayou Vista, lunch; Maitland Elementary, 1907 Federal Ave., Morgan City, lunch; Hattie Watts Elementary School, 1307 Third St., Patterson, breakfast and lunch; and Siracusa Recreational Center, 1106 Grace St., Siracusaville Subdivision, breakfast and lunch. Sites closed July 4.