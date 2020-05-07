Article Image Alt Text

Wheel House for May 7

Thu, 05/07/2020 - 12:24pm

SACRED HEART
Of Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Morgan City, will hold a Vigil Mass on Facebook at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9; and an outdoor Mass at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday, May 10, at the grotto on the side of the church; and the Revs. Henry and Toto will offer a blessing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. to those choosing to drive by. For grotto Mass, everyone must wear a mask, bring own lawn chair and keep 6-foot social distance (except for families). Communion will be administered.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020