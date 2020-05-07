Wheel House for May 7

SACRED HEART

Of Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Morgan City, will hold a Vigil Mass on Facebook at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9; and an outdoor Mass at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday, May 10, at the grotto on the side of the church; and the Revs. Henry and Toto will offer a blessing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. to those choosing to drive by. For grotto Mass, everyone must wear a mask, bring own lawn chair and keep 6-foot social distance (except for families). Communion will be administered.