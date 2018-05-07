Wheel House for May 7

ST. MARY aarp
Dance 7-11 a.m. May 19 at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, 4014 Chennault St., Morgan City. Music by Bayou Classic Band. Tickets $8. For info call 985-384-2277.

CASINO TRIP
St. Mary Chapter NAACP sponsoring a bus trip to Paragon Casino, Marksville, Saturday, June 16. Bus departs at 9 a.m. from Colonial Plaza Shopping Center, and later at Franklin Walmart. Cost $25. All riders must be 21 or older. Deadline to RSVP, May 28. Call Cornel Keeler, 985-385-1873, or any NAACP member.

AMPLIFIED PHONE
Free amplified telephones available to residents who have moderate to severe hearing loss. Program funded by Louisiana Commission for the Deaf. For info on how to qualify, call Stacy at Affiliated Blind of Louisiana, 337-234-6492.

