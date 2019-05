SACRED HEART

Thrift Store, corner of Second Street and South Railroad, Morgan City, holding a 50 cents sale on all women’s tops from 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, May 8-9. Proceeds help people in need.

DINNERS

Sold by St. John Baptist Church, 508 Utah St., Berwick, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Menu: barbecued chicken and sausage bites, rice dressing, baked beans, green salad, dessert and drink. Cost $8. Call 985-384-0673.