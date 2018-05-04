Wheel House for May 4
Fri, 05/04/2018 - 10:41am Anonymous
CAR WASH/BBQ
Youth fundraiser at Bayou Vista Community Fellowship, 1523 Anthony Drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 5. Car wash, $5. Barbecue hamburger combo, $5.
PRAYER SERVICE
Sponsored by area pastors 6 p.m. Tuesdays. May 8 Community/Unity Prayer at Golden Hands Ministry, 411 Field Road, Bayou Vista. Public invited.
BIBLE STUDY
Living in the Light Ministries, 2106 La. 182 East, Bayou Vista, has bible study 6-7 p.m. Mondays and Spiritual Warfare teachings 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Public invited.