Wheel House for May 31

LIBRARY PROGRAM

Morgan City Public Library, 220 Everett St., hosting a Water Safety Program, 2 p.m. Thursday, June 1; and Lady Chops, a Louisiana native percussionist, at 2 p.m. Friday, June 2. Both are free and open to public. For info call 985-380-4646.

FEEDING PROGRAM

For needy and senior citizens at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, at noon Saturday, June 3. For info call 985-384-6800.

VACATION BIBLE

School at New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, 5-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 5-9. Theme: “The Faith Run — On Course God.” Ages 4 through high school welcome. No charge.

PATTERSON KC

Knights of Columbus Council 1710 meeting Thursday, June 11. Meeting follows 6:30 p.m. meal.

SPAGHETTI SUPPER

Patterson Knights of Columbus Council 1710, 1215 First St., Meatball Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11. Cost $8. Eat in or take out. Soft drinks also sold.