Wheel House for May 3

Thu, 05/03/2018 - 10:43am Anonymous

SCHOLARSHIP
Deadline is Friday, May 4, for application for Artists Guild Unlimited’s scholarship. Portfolios and written material should be hand delivered to the AGU Everett Street Gallery, 201 Everett St., Morgan City, 1-4 p.m. or contact scholarship chairman Vera Judycki, 985-518-3062 or 985-385-0175.

HAMBURGERS
St. Luke Baptist Church, 1709 Harry D St., Patterson, Brotherhood selling barbecued hamburgers, chips and drink, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 5. Donation $5.

FISH DINNERS
Sold by Little Zion Baptist Church, 2746 Sixth St., Berwick, 10 a.m. until on Saturday, May 5. Menu: fried fish, jambalaya, green beans, salad, bread, dessert and drink. Donation $8. To order call 985-385-6233.

HAT DAY
At Little Zion Baptist Church, 2746 Sixth St., Berwick, 8 a.m. Sunday, May 6. Everyone invited.

