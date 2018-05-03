Wheel House for May 3

SCHOLARSHIP

Deadline is Friday, May 4, for application for Artists Guild Unlimited’s scholarship. Portfolios and written material should be hand delivered to the AGU Everett Street Gallery, 201 Everett St., Morgan City, 1-4 p.m. or contact scholarship chairman Vera Judycki, 985-518-3062 or 985-385-0175.

HAMBURGERS

St. Luke Baptist Church, 1709 Harry D St., Patterson, Brotherhood selling barbecued hamburgers, chips and drink, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 5. Donation $5.

FISH DINNERS

Sold by Little Zion Baptist Church, 2746 Sixth St., Berwick, 10 a.m. until on Saturday, May 5. Menu: fried fish, jambalaya, green beans, salad, bread, dessert and drink. Donation $8. To order call 985-385-6233.

HAT DAY

At Little Zion Baptist Church, 2746 Sixth St., Berwick, 8 a.m. Sunday, May 6. Everyone invited.