Wheel House for May 21

Tue, 05/21/2019 - 12:37pm

THRIFT STORE
Sacred Heart Thrift Store, corner of Second Street and South Railroad Avenue, having a 50-cent sale Wednesday, May 22 and 29, and Thursday, May 23 and 30. Hours: 8:30-11 a.m. Proceeds benefit people in need.

VACATION BIBLE
School at New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, June 3-7, 5-7:30 p.m. Ages 4 years-high school. Adult class begins at 5:30 p.m. Theme: Managing What Belongs to God; On Safari. Public welcome.

PEW RALLY
At New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, Sunday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Theme: Rejoicing in the Lord with Praise, Prayer and Worship. Public welcome.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019